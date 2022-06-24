iShares Launches 3 New Fixed Income ETFs

iShares has launched three new fixed income ETFs on the NYSE Arca today: the iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: HYGI), the iShares Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: AGRH), and the iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSE Arca: AGIH).

HYGI seeks to track the investment results of an index designed to mitigate the inflation risk of a portfolio composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds. HYGI has a net expense ratio of 0.52%.

AGRH, meanwhile, seeks to track the investment results of an index designed to mitigate the interest rate risk of a portfolio composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade bonds. AGRH has a net expense ratio of 0.13%.

Finally, AGIH seeks to track the investment results of an index designed to mitigate the inflation risk of a portfolio composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade bonds. AGIH also has a net expense ratio of 0.13%.

“We want to give investors the right options to navigate any market environment,” said Steve Laipply, head of U.S. iShares fixed income ETFs. “Over time, as the environment changes, you may see investors going in and out of these funds, but long-term, we want them to be a very present part of an investors’ toolkit.”

For more information about these funds, visit iShares.

