As the market hits new highs and rates remain relatively low, an increasing number of investors are seeking alternative strategies to navigate future uncertainty. How can financial advisors thrive amidst the ambiguity?

In the upcoming webcast, Investing Isn’t All or Nothing: The Case for Buffered Outcome ETFs, Brendan Cavanaugh, ETF Product Specialist, Allianz Investment Management LLC; and Charlie Ripley, VP of Portfolio Management, Allianz Investment Management LLC, will explain how Buffered Outcome ETFs are designed to perform across a wide range of market scenarios.

Specifically, Allianz has released a suite of Buffered Outcome ETFs designed to expand the risk management solutions available to investors. The lowest-cost buffered outcome ETFs on the market seek to match the returns of the S&P 500 Price Return Index up to a stated Cap, while providing a level of risk mitigation through a Buffer against the first 10% and 20% of S&P 500 Price Return Index losses. The suite includes:

The ETFs follow a 12-month Outcome Period. Each Outcome Period reflects a new stated Cap commensurate with prevailing market conditions, allowing investors to remain invested with a level of risk mitigation.

While there may be benefits to investing in the ETFs from the onset, investors can purchase the funds at any time within the stated outcome period. Each outcome period reflects a new stated cap, allowing investors to remain invested with a level of risk mitigation.

The AllianzIM Buffered Outcome ETFs leverage AllianzIM’s core strengths, which include risk management experience and in-house hedging capabilities. As part of one of the largest asset management and diversified insurance companies in the world, AllianzIM, with an AUM of $16.4 billion, is powered by the same proprietary in-house hedging platform that is used among affiliates to help manage more than $145 billion in hedged assets for institutional and retail investors around the globe. Offering a new way to help investors seek to mitigate risk and reduce volatility, these new ETFs complement Allianz Life’s suite of annuity and life insurance products.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about buffered outcome ETF strategies can register for the Thursday, June 17 webcast here.