The world is changing faster than ever before. Entire industries are being reshaped, and new industries are being created. So how do you invest in these emerging, disruptive economic times?

In the upcoming webcast, Investing in the New Economy: Growth Opportunities through Technology Advances, Ric Edelman, Founder, Edelman Financial Engines; John van Moyland, Managing Director, Global Head of S&P Kensho Indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices; and Matthew Bartolini, Head of SPDR Americas Research, State Street Global Advisors, will delve into a new economy fueled by innovative companies disrupting traditional industries by leveraging advancements in exponential processing power, artificial intelligence, robotics, automation, and more.

Investors who are interested in gaining exposure to this fourth industrial revolution may now look to a number of specialized ETF strategies. For example, the SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEArca: XKII), SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEArca: XKST) and SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (NYSEArca: XKFS) can help investors focus on the potential growth opportunity in next-generation technologies.

The Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF follows companies whose products and services are driving the innovation behind intelligent infrastructures, such as smart building infrastructure, smart power grids, intelligent transportation infrastructure, and intelligent water infrastructure.

The Kensho Smart Mobility ETF includes companies whose products and services are engaged in smart transportation, which includes the areas of autonomous and connected vehicle technology, drones and drone technologies used for commercial and civilian applications, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

The Kensho Future Security ETF tracks companies involved with the innovation behind future security, which includes the areas of cybersecurity and advanced border security, along with military applications like robotics, drones and drone technologies, space technology, wearable technologies and virtual or augmented reality activities.

Additionally, the broader SPDR Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEArca: KOMP), which includes “New Economy” industries, ranging from 3D printing to genetic engineering, can provide investors access to a comprehensive and diversified set of companies propelling the new economy.

