Invest in Tomorrow’s Disruptive Technology Today | ETF Trends

The march of progress never ceases, and investors need to keep pace or risk being left in the dust. Innovative technologies like 5G telecommunications, quantum computing, and blockchain will change the global landscape, offering opportunities for long-term growth.

In the upcoming webcast, Invest in Tomorrow’s Disruptive Technology Today, Sylvia Jablonski, Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO; Defiance ETFs; and Paul Dellaquila, President, Defiance ETFs, will look to some of the future technologies that are shaping the world today and highlight investment strategies to help financial advisors capture these growing.

For example, the Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) offers investors liquid, transparent, and low-cost access to companies engaged in the research & development or commercialization of systems and materials used in 5G communications. The underlying BlueStarGlobal 5G Communications Index tracks approximately 60 globally-listed stocks across all market capitalizations.

The underlying BlueStar 5G Communications Index is a rules-based index that tracks the performance of a group of US-listed stocks of global companies that are involved in the development of or are otherwise instrumental in the rollout of 5G networks. These securities are part of the following categories: core carrier-grade networking equipment, including cellular antennas and routers, mobile network operators, satellite-based communications, enhanced mobile broadband chips, new radio technology, wireless network test and optimization equipment, cloud computing equipment, software-defined networking or network functions virtualization, fiber optic cables, or cell tower and/or data center real estate investment trusts.

“Expansion of 5G infrastructure has an impact potential far beyond the smartphone industry, promising to impact every aspect of society and drive new economic activity,” according to Defiance ETFs. “Analysts at PWC calculated that 5G could bring an economic uplift of at least $ 1.3trillion in the US alone, driving up sectors that include healthcare, utilities, financial services, manufacturing, and consumer and media applications.”

Additionally, the Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) offers investors liquid, transparent, and low-cost access to companies developing and applying Quantum Computing and other transformative computing technologies by tracking the BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index.

The BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index is a rules-based index comprised of equity securities of leading global companies engaged in the research & development or commercialization of systems and materials used in quantum computing: advanced traditional computing hardware, high-powered computing data connectivity solutions and cooling systems, and companies that specialize in the perception, collection, and management of big heterogeneous data used in machine learning. Index components are assigned an equal weight subject to a liquidity overlay, index components are reviewed semi-annually for eligibility, and the weights are reset accordingly.

“While there is still a lot of fundamental science to be worked out and commercializing that science will take time, there is clear market confidence, resolution and investment on the part of the major scientific, industrial, governmental and commercial interests,” according to Defiance ETFs. “Analysts understand the QC market to be following Moore’s Law or even the more rapid Neven’s Laws, which forecasts historical trends in technological and social change, productivity, and economic growth.”

