Invesco to License Fidelity’s Active Equity ETF Methodology

Invesco is partnering with Fidelity to license its active equity model, it was announced today. This is in addition to the Invesco active non-transparent ETF model that Invesco registered with the SEC in September 2019.

In a statement today, Invesco said it has expanded its plans to move forward with active non-transparent ETFs by filing for an exemptive order to license Fidelity’s active equity ETF methodology. The partnership between Fidelity and Invesco will build on both firm’s shared heritage of innovation and strengthen Invesco’s ability to help achieve better outcomes for investors.

“Invesco has a history of breaking new ground in the ETF industry, launching the first active transparent ETF in 2008,” says Anna Paglia, Global Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies at Invesco. “The use of Fidelity’s active equity model for active non-transparent ETFs is perfectly aligned with the pioneering spirit that has driven our focus on innovation.”

Utilizing the Fidelity active non-transparent equity model and the proposed Invesco model will allow Invesco to deliver the benefits of active management in a tax efficient1 and cost-effective ETF wrapper, thus unlocking new opportunities for our clients.

“Fidelity is excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Invesco,” said Greg Friedman, Head of ETF Management and Strategy at Fidelity. “We believe our active equity methodology will be an asset in creating new investment products for Invesco clients.”