Innovator Launches Four New Accelerated ETFs for July Series of Defined Outcome ETFs

On Thursday, Innovator Capital Management, LLC, the Defined Outcome ETF™ pioneer, announced the launch of the latest four funds in the Accelerated ETFs™ suite – XDJL, XBJL, XTJL, QTJL – listing on Cboe. Innovator also announced the upside caps and return profiles for the July series of the Equity Buffer ETFs™, Defined Outcome Bond ETFs™, and Accelerated ETFs™, which reset at the end of the month.

The following Accelerated ETFs™ based on the Large-cap U.S. equity market through options on SPY (the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust) launched:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF ™ – July (XDJL) seeks to provide investors with double the upside performance of SPY, to a cap, with approximately single exposure to SPY on the downside, over a one-year outcome period.

seeks to provide investors with double the upside performance of SPY, to a cap, with approximately single exposure to SPY on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF ™ – July (XBJL) seeks to provide investors with double the upside performance of SPY, to a cap, with approximately single exposure to SPY on the downside and a buffer against the first 9% of losses in SPY, over a one-year outcome period.

seeks to provide investors with double the upside performance of SPY, to a cap, with approximately single exposure to SPY on the downside and a buffer against the first 9% of losses in SPY, over a one-year outcome period. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF™ – July (XTJL) seeks to provide investors with triple the upside performance of SPY, to a cap, with approximately single exposure to SPY on the downside, over a one-year outcome period.

Innovator is also listing the following Accelerated ETF™ based on Growth stocks through options on QQQ (the Invesco QQQ Trust):

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF™ – July (QTJL) seeks to provide investors with triple the upside performance of QQQ, to a cap, with approximately single exposure to QQQ on the downside, over a one-year outcome period.

The Defined Outcome ETFs™ announcing new upside caps and/or refreshed buffers include:

the Accelerated ETFs™, which welcome four new listings (XDJL, XBJL, XTJL, QTJL) to the Defined Outcome ETF™ family. The Accelerated ETFs™ are the world’s first ETFs to seek to offer a multiple of the upside return of a reference asset (SPY or QQQ), up to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside.

the two quarterly outcome period Accelerated ETFs™ (XDSQ, XDQQ) that have reset for the first time.

the S&P 500 Buffer ETFs™ (BJUL (S&P 500 Buffer ETF™ – July), PJUL (S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF™ – July) and UJUL (S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF™ – July)), which concluded their third outcome period at the end of the month;

the International Equity Power Buffer ETFs™ (IJUL (Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF™ – July) and EJUL (Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF™ – July)), which finished their second outcome period;

the Domestic Equity Power Buffer ETFs™ (NJUL (Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF™ – July) and KJUL (Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF™ – July)), which completed their first outcome period;

as well as the Defined Outcome Bond ETFs™ (TFJL (Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF™ – July) and TBJL (Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF™ – July)), which are the first ETFs to provide buffered exposure to TLT (the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF) with upside to a cap, and completed their first outcome period at the end of the month, successfully buffering against TLT losses since the ETFs’ inception in 2020. The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF™ – July (TFJL), is now operating on a quarterly outcome period allowing for more frequent resets and even potentially better risk management against downside in long-dated U.S. Treasuries via options on TLT.

Return profiles for the Innovator Buffer ETFs™ and Defined Outcome Bond ETFs™ – July series, as of 7/01/21

Ticker Name Buffer Level Cap* Outcome Period BJUL Innovator S&P 500

Buffer ETF™ – July 9.00% 12.00% 12 months

7/01/21 – 6/30/22 PJUL Innovator S&P 500

Power Buffer ETF™ – July 15.00% 7.80% 12 months

7/01/21 – 6/30/22 UJUL Innovator S&P 500

Ultra Buffer ETF™ – July 30.00%

(-5% to -35%) 6.00% 12 months

7/01/21 – 6/30/22 IJUL Innovator MSCI EAFE

Power Buffer ETF™ – July 15.00% 6.77% 12 months

7/01/21 – 6/30/22 EJUL Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets

Power Buffer ETF™ – July 15.00% 8.78% 12 months

7/01/21 – 6/30/22 NJUL Innovator Nasdaq-100

Power Buffer ETF™ – July 15.00% 9.01% 12 months

7/01/21 – 6/30/22 KJUL Innovator Russell 2000

Power Buffer ETF™ – July 15.00% 9.65% 12 months

7/01/21 – 6/30/22 TFJL Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF™ 5.00% Floor 2.30% 3 months

7/01/21 – 9/30/21 TBJL Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF™ 9.00% 9.00% 12 months

7/01/21 – 6/30/22

* The Caps above are shown gross of each fund’s management fee (.79% for all ETFs except IJUL (.85%) and EJUL (.89%)). The actual Cap for each Fund will be set at the beginning of the Outcome Period, and is dependent upon market conditions at that time. Periods of high market volatility could result in higher caps, and lower volatility could result in lower caps. As a result, the Cap set by each Fund may be higher or lower than the Cap Range. “Cap” refers to the maximum potential return, before fees and expenses and any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses, if held over the full Outcome Period. “Buffer” refers to the amount of downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. Outcome Period is the intended length of time over which the defined outcomes are sought. Upon fund launch, the Caps can be found on a daily basis via www.innovatoretfs.com.

Return profiles for the Innovator Accelerated ETFs™ – July series, as of 7/01/21

Listing today, July 1st, the four Innovator Accelerated ETFs™ operating on an annual outcome period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022, are below with their return profiles, in addition to the two quarterly resetting products:

Ticker Reference Asset Upside to Cap Downside Upside Cap* Outcome Period XDJL SPY 2X 1X 16.00 % Annual XBJL SPY 2X 1X, 9% Buffer 9.20 % Annual XDSQ SPY 2X 1X 5.98 % Quarterly XTJL SPY 3X 1X 14.79 % Annual XDQQ QQQ 2X 1X 7.60 % Quarterly QTJL QQQ 3X 1X 19.35 % Annual

* The Caps above are shown gross of each fund’s .79% management fee. “Cap” refers to the maximum potential return, before fees and expenses and any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses, if held over the full Outcome Period. “Buffer” refers to the amount of downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. Outcome Period is the intended length of time over which the defined outcomes are sought. Upon fund launch, the Caps can be found on a daily basis via www.innovatoretfs.com.

Investors who purchase shares after the start of an outcome period may be exposed to enhanced risk.

For additional information, visit www.innovatoretfs.com.

