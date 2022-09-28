Innovator Announces Upside Cap Ranges and Return Profiles For October Defined Outcome ETFs | ETF Trends

Innovator Capital Management announced the anticipated upside cap ranges and return profiles for the 14 ETFs in the October series of the sponsors’ Defined Outcome ETFs™ lineup, as well as the five quarterly resetting ETFs that will also rebalance at the end of the month. It is no secret that both stocks and bonds have had a trying year, which is just the kind of market that Defined Outcome ETFs are built for. By sacrificing some upside, these products limit downside risk, making them especially useful tools in times of high volatility.

The resetting ETFs span Innovator’s Defined Outcome ETF™ suite, including Buffer ETFs™, Accelerated ETFs™, and Floor ETFs™. With resets across 19 ETFs in total, the October rebalance will be the Defined Outcome ETF™ leader’s largest to date.

Innovator’s Buffered ETFs have seen increased advisor demand amid the difficult market conditions of 2022. Flows are up $3.4 billion YTD into Innovator’s Defined Outcome ETF lineup through Friday, 9-23-22. This makes Innovator one of the fastest growing sub-$10B AUM asset managers this year. As recession fears and market volatility to continue to be top of mind, Defined Outcome ETFs could become an even more sought-after investment tool.

Ticker Name Reference Asset(s) Buffer Level Cap Range* Outcome Period NOCT Innovator Growth-100

Power Buffer ETF™ –

October QQQ 15.00% 19.33 – 22.96% 12 months

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 KOCT Innovator U.S. Small

Cap

Power Buffer ETF™ –

October IWM 15.00% 19.40 – 22.41% 12 months

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 IOCT Innovator

International

Developed

Power Buffer ETF™ –

October EFA 15.00% 19.35 – 23.80% 12 months

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 EOCT Innovator Emerging

Markets

Power Buffer ETF™ –

October EEM 15.00% 13.79 – 21.79% 12 months

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 BOCT Innovator U.S. Equity

Buffer ETF™ –

October SPY 9.00% 21.85 – 27.50% 12 months

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 POCT Innovator U.S. Equity

Power Buffer ETF™ – October SPY 15.00% 15.80 – 19.06% 12 months

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 UOCT Innovator U.S. Equity

Ultra Buffer ETF™ –

October SPY 30.00%

(-5% to -35%) 12.96 – 16.35% 12 months

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 DSOC Innovator Double

Stacker ETF™ –

October SPY, QQQ NA SPY Upside Cap

Range: 10.97 –

12.99%QQQ Upside Cap

Range: 10.97 –

12.99%Total Upside Cap

Range: 21.93 –

25.98% 12 months

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 DBOC Innovator Double

Stacker 9 Buffer

ETF™ – October SPY, QQQ 9.00% SPY Upside Cap

Range: 7.76 –

9.09%QQQ Upside Cap

Range: 7.76 –

9.09%Total Upside Cap Range: 15.51 – 18.18% 12 months

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 TSOC Innovator Triple

Stacker ETF™ –

October SPY, QQQ,

IWM NA SPY Upside Cap

Range: 6.58 –

7.88%QQQ Upside Cap

Range: 5.36 –

6.00%IWM Upside Cap

Range: 5.36 –

6.00%Total Upside Cap Range:

19.78 – 23.64% 12 months

10/01/22 – 9/30/23

* The Cap Ranges above are based on the highest and lowest Cap as illustrated by the Funds’ strategy from 8/24/22-9/22/22 and are shown gross of each fund’s management fee (.79% for all funds in the table above, except for IOCT (.85%) and EOCT (.89%)). The actual Cap for each Fund will be set at the beginning of the Outcome Period, and is dependent upon market conditions at that time. Periods of high market volatility could result in higher caps, and lower volatility could result in lower caps. As a result, the Cap set by each Fund may be higher or lower than the Cap Range. “Cap” refers to the maximum potential return, before fees and expenses and any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses, if held over the full Outcome Period. “Buffer” refers to the amount of downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. Outcome Period is the intended length of time over which the defined outcomes are sought. Upon fund launch, the Caps can be found on a daily basis via www.innovatoretfs.com

The average upside caps of the October series of the Innovator Accelerated ETFs™, as of 9/22/2022, are as follows in the table below:

Ticker Reference

Asset Upside to

Cap Downside Average

Cap** Outcome Period XDOC SPY 2X 1X 25.25% Annual

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 XBOC SPY 2X 1X, 9%

Buffer 17.69% Annual

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 XTOC SPY 3X 1X 22.70% Annual

10/01/22 – 9/30/23 QTOC QQQ 3X 1X 25.74% Annual

10/01/22 – 9/30/23

** The Average Cap listed above represents an average of estimated caps, as illustrated by the fund’s strategy, based upon 10 previous trading days, from 9/09/2022 to 9/22/2022, and are shown gross of the 0.79% management fee. It does not represent the actual cap that will be set at the beginning of the Outcome Period, which will be dependent upon market conditions at that time. Periods of high market volatility could result in higher caps, and lower volatility could result in lower caps. As a result, the Cap set by each Fund may be higher or lower than the Average Cap displayed above. The Cap Ranges based on the highest and lowest Cap as illustrated by the Funds’ strategy from 8/24/22-9/22/22 (gross of the 0.79% management fee) are as follows: 22.00% to 26.34% for XDOC; 15.60% to 18.52% for XBOC; 19.90% to 23.71% for XTOC; and 23.04% to 26.89% for QTOC. “Cap” refers to the maximum potential return, before fees and expenses and any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses, if held over the full Outcome Period. “Buffer” refers to the amount of downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. Outcome Period is the intended length of time over which the defined outcomes are sought. Upon fund launch, the Caps can be found on a daily basis via www.innovatoretfs.com. Investors who purchase shares after the start of an outcome period may be exposed to enhanced risk.

Anticipated return profiles for the Defined Outcome ETFs™ – Quarterly resetting series, as of 9/22/22

Ticker Name Reference

Asset Buffer or

Floor Level Cap Range**** Outcome Period BALT Innovator Defined

Wealth Shield ETF SPY **20.00%

Buffer 2.06 – 2.76% Quarterly; 3 months

10/01/22 – 12/31/22 TFJL Innovator 20+ Year

Treasury Bond 5

Floor

ETF™ TLT 5.00%

Floor*** 4.94 – 7.39% Quarterly; 3 months

10/01/22 – 12/31/22 TSLH Innovator Hedged

TSLA Strategy ETF TSLA 10% Floor 9.86 – 11.13% Quarterly; 3 months

10/01/22 – 12/31/22

** Although BALT targets a 20% buffer, the buffer may fall into a range of 15% to 20%; there is no guarantee that the buffer will be within this range or that the Fund will provide the buffer. The Upside Cap above is shown gross of the .175% quarterly (0.69% annual) management fee for BALT. “Cap” refers to the maximum potential return, before fees and expenses and any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses, if held over the full Outcome Period. “Buffer” refers to the amount of downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. Outcome Period is the intended length of time over which the defined outcomes are sought. Upon commencement of the Outcome Period, the remaining Cap and/or Buffer can be found on a daily basis via www.innovatoretfs.com

***“Floor” refers to the projected maximum amount of loss an investor can expect to incur prior to the downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. The Floor is only operative against Underlying share price losses exceeding approximately 5% for TFJL and 10% for TSLH over the duration of the Outcome Period. There is no guarantee that the Fund will be successful in its attempt to provide the Floor. If an investor is considering purchasing Shares during the Outcome Period, and the Fund has already increased in value, then a shareholder may experience losses prior to gaining the protection offered by the Floor, which is not guaranteed.

****The Cap Ranges above are based on the highest and lowest Cap as illustrated by the Funds’ strategy from 8/24/22-9/22/22 and are shown gross of each fund’s management fee (.175% quarterly and .69% annual for BALT; .2% quarterly and .79% annually for TFJL and TSLH). The actual Cap for each Fund will be set at the beginning of the Outcome Period, and is dependent upon market conditions at that time. Periods of high market volatility could result in higher caps, and lower volatility could result in lower caps. As a result, the Cap set by each Fund may be higher or lower than the Cap Range. “Cap” refers to the maximum potential return, before fees and expenses and any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses, if held over the full Outcome Period. “Buffer” refers to the amount of downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. Outcome Period is the intended length of time over which the defined outcomes are sought. Upon commencement of the Outcome Period, the remaining Cap and/or Buffer can be found on a daily basis via www.innovatoretfs.com .

Ticker Reference Asset Upside to Cap Downside Average Cap**** Outcome Period Rebalancing XDSQ SPY 2X 1X 10.85 % Quarterly 10/01/22 XDQQ QQQ 2X 1X 12.84 % Quarterly 10/01/22

**** The Average Cap listed above represents an average of estimated caps, as illustrated by the fund’s strategy, based upon 10 previous trading days, from 9/09/2022 to 9/22/2022, and are shown gross of the 0.79% management fee. It does not represent the actual cap that will be set at the beginning of the Outcome Period, which will be dependent upon market conditions at that time. Periods of high market volatility could result in higher caps, and lower volatility could result in lower caps. As a result, the Cap set by each Fund may be higher or lower than the Average Cap displayed above. The Cap Ranges based on the lowest and highest Cap as illustrated by the Funds’ strategy from 8/24/22-9/22/22 (gross of the 0.79% management fee) are as follows: 8.97% to 11.94% for XDSQ; 10.88% to 13.87% for XDQQ. “Cap” refers to the maximum potential return, before fees and expenses and any shareholder transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses, if held over the full Outcome Period. “Buffer” refers to the amount of downside protection the fund seeks to provide, before fees and expenses, over the full Outcome Period. Outcome Period is the intended length of time over which the defined outcomes are sought. Upon fund launch, the Caps can be found on a daily basis via www.innovatoretfs.com. Investors who purchase shares after the start of an outcome period may be exposed to enhanced risk.

