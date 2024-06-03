Innovator Adds 11th ‘Power Buffer’ Developed Markets ETF

Today, Innovator rolled out the Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – June (IJUN), the 11th fund from the issuer to track the price performance of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) and offer 15% downside protection. Before expenses, the fund has an upside cap of 20.74%.

“Investors are increasingly looking to gain access to more compelling growth and valuations in developed markets, as U.S. equity prices remain lofty. This marks another timely launch for a leading firm in the market for power buffer ETFs,” said VettaFi Senior Industry Analyst Kirsten Chang.

IJUN lists on the NYSE Arca with an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Currently, Innovator offers 11 Power Buffer ETFs tied to EFA’s price performance. The series includes an ETF that resets in each month except August. Presumably, that product will launch during the summer.

Innovator Has Large Buffer ETF Family

Innovator has an extensive lineup of roughly 75 Buffer ETFs, with most of them tied to the price performance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY). However, it also offers funds that track the price performance of ETFs tied to the Nasdaq-100 Index, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the Russell 2000 Index.

The Buffer funds in the Innovator family have upside caps on their performance that are adjusted with every annual reset while offering downside protection that does not vary from year to year.

All of the buffer funds rely on flexible exchange (FLEX) options to achieve their objectives rather than holding their reference assets. They generally reset annually, and investors must hold them for the entire outcome period to see the results the issuer has outlined.

The largest fund in the Innovator lineup is the $1.2 billion Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN).

