Will Vaccines Cut Loose Leisure and Entertainment Spending in 2021?

As a global vaccine rollout continues, the leisure and entertainment industry should continue its healing process. ETFs like the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ), could present investors with a value-added option in turn.

PEJ is based on the Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex℠ Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including: price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action, and value. The Index is comprised of common stocks of 30 US leisure and entertainment companies.

PEJ consists of a variety of market cap allocations. ETF investors can capture the stability of large caps, the growth of small caps, and the best of both worlds via mid caps.

PEJ is up about 17% within the past year and 22% year-to-date. The relative strength index (RSI) in its one-year chart currently reads 82.12, which confirms the fund’s strong momentum.

Front-Line Workers Are Getting Inoculated

The leisure and entertainment industry should get a boost with the option for hotel workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine. According to a Las Vegas Review Journal article, “hotel workers across the U.S. should get an early shot at COVID-19 inoculation, according to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The article said that “the American Hotel and Lodging Association urged the CDC last month to move hotel workers into Phase 1c, according to the head of the association, which represents all segments of the U.S. lodging industry.”

“This is a significant achievement that directly impacts the health and safety of hotel workers across the country,” AHLA CEO and President Chip Rogers said. “It also recognizes that hotel employees continue to be on the front lines of the pandemic.”

“Travel and tourism are critical drivers of the American economy, and while travel demand has hit record lows, ensuring hotel employees are prioritized during the vaccine rollout will help keep both employees and guests safe when it becomes safe to travel and resume meetings and events once again,” Rogers said.

