UN Unveils Groundwater Report on World Water Day

On World Water Day, UN-Water Chairman and President of the International Fund for Agriculture Development Gilbert F. Houngbo unveiled a new report outlining the importance of groundwater. According to the UN World Water Development Report 2022, “Groundwater — Making the invisible visible,” groundwater accounts for roughly 99% of all liquid fresh water on Earth and could provide societies with tremendous social, economic, and environmental benefits.

The report describes the challenges and opportunities associated with the development, management, and governance of groundwater across the world, and aims to establish a clear understanding of the role that groundwater plays in daily life, its interactions with people, and the opportunities for optimizing its use.

“This year, World Water Day focuses on groundwater and its critical role in solving the water crisis,” said Houngbo in a video message, adding that groundwater “is our biggest source of liquid fresh water. It sustains our drinking water supplies, sanitations systems, farm industry, and ecosystems. But it has been overused, polluted, and neglected.”

Added Houngbo: “For policymakers in the water sector and beyond, groundwater may be out of sight. Now, we need to ensure it is not out of mind. We must fully integrate it into our action plans.”

