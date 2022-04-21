Not only is socially responsible investing a way to help toward a cleaner future, but it can also be suitable for your investment portfolio. As global governments try to steer their economies away from high-emission energy sources, the shift toward a greener future may present investment opportunities with return potential.

In the upcoming webcast, This Earth Day, Discover Portfolio Opportunities that Help Toward a Cleaner Future, Brandon Knott, Thematic and Specialty Strategist for ETFs and Indexed Strategies, Invesco, will highlight the investment opportunities for a greener future.

For starters, the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEArca: TAN) provides broad exposure to the solar photovoltaic panel or solar energy sector. TAN is based on the MAC Global Solar Energy Index, which is comprised of companies in the solar energy industry.

For broader clean energy exposure, investors can look to something like the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW). PBW, which follows the WilderHill Clean Energy Index, is potentially an ideal play on state-level adoption of renewable energy because various states embrace different clean technologies. The ETF holds 80 stocks, which are spread across the green energy equity landscape, ensuring that investors get a diverse portfolio in a fast-growing market segment. Plus, the ETF is levered to other clean technology themes.

Additionally, the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) offers exposure to the global clean energy index, including U.S. and international stocks in the underlying portfolio. PBD also diversifies across various types of clean energy—such as wind, solar, and hydro—making it an interesting option for those looking to bet on a clean energy boom but unwilling to make a concentrated bet on a specific sub-sector.

