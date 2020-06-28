The New Normal of Working From Home is Now an ETF

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing is certainly forcing humans to interact with each other on a more creative basis, giving way to more technological advances. As such, one new ETF that’s leveraging this new normal of communication is the Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH).

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Work From Home ETF is an ETF launched by Direxion Investments. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States.

The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across work from home includes remote communications, cybersecurity, project and document management, and cloud technologies sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Additionally, It seeks to track the performance of the Solactive Remote Work Index, by using full replication technique. Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Work From Home ETF is domiciled in the United States.

“This is global in nature, and the benefit of what they’ve done is not just picking the poster children of the working-from-home phenomenon,” said Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual-fund research for CFRA. “This fund gives you a mixture of up-and-comers whose business model is being driven by that theme and some megacaps that will get stock price growth from many things. This is not really a pure-play work-from-home ETF, which I think is positive.”

Additional fund information:

Uses advanced techniques to identify the 40 stocks accelerating greater adaption of remote work

Offers exposure to four pillars, across established and emerging technologies, that power the ability to work from home efficiently and effectively

May be considered a satellite holding to complement other broader positions within a portfolio

In addition to WFH, as more work-from-home situations arise, a reliance on technology could also help spur these ETFs that focus on communications:

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) : seeks to correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in the Communication Services Select Sector Index. The index includes companies that have been identified as Communication Services companies by the GICS®, including securities of companies from the following industries: diversified telecommunication services; wireless telecommunication services; media; entertainment; and interactive media & services.

: seeks to correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in the Communication Services Select Sector Index. The index includes companies that have been identified as Communication Services companies by the GICS®, including securities of companies from the following industries: diversified telecommunication services; wireless telecommunication services; media; entertainment; and interactive media & services. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEArca: FCOM): seeks to provide investment returns that correspond generally to the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Communication Services 25/50 Index. The index represents the performance of the communication services sector in the U.S. equity market. It may or may not hold all of the securities in the MSCI USA IMI Communication Services 25/50 Index.

