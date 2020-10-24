A Sustained Copper Rally Could Benefit the DBB ETF

Gold can’t have all the fun when it comes to investing in metals. While the precious metal has been a go-to safe haven, base metals shouldn’t be forgotten as part of an investor’s portfolio with metals like copper possibly benefiting from the forthcoming presidential election.

Copper is already riding a two-year high and that said, one fund to get exposure to base metals is the Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB). The ETF seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ (DBIQ Opt Yield Industrial Metals Index ER or Index) plus the interest income from the Fund's holdings of primarily US Treasury securities and money market income less the Fund's expenses.

The Fund is designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in commodity futures. The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most liquid and widely used base metals — aluminum, zinc and copper (grade A). You cannot invest directly in the Index. The Fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted annually in November.