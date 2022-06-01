Lumber Prices Drop After Early Pandemic Boom

After rising during the first year of the pandemic, lumber prices have fallen dramatically. The Wall Street Journal is reporting that lumber futures for July delivery ended Friday at $695.10 per thousand board feet, down 52% from a high in early March.

On-the-spot wood prices have also dropped. According to pricing service Random Lengths, its framing composite index, which tracks cash sales, fell about 12% last week to end at $794, down from $1,334 in March.

This is after the sector was seeing growing demand at the start of the pandemic. In the summer of 2020, wood prices soared as Americans under lockdown remodeled and demand for suburban houses skyrocketed. By last spring, lumber cost more than twice the pre-pandemic high.

However, higher interest rates and a limited supply of houses for sale and high asking prices are taking their toll. Single-family home completions, starts, and building permits each dropped in April, according to the Census Bureau. In turn, lumber buyers are slowing orders, causing wood to pile up at mills, leading to reduced prices.

Lumber producer Canfor Corp. recently announced that it is is extending reduced operating schedules at its sawmills in Western Canada and will implement two-week rotating downtimes this summer because lumber is stacking up in its yards. Since late March, Canfor’s Canadian sawmills have been operating at 80% of production capacity.

“The global supply challenges are continuing to significantly limit our ability to transport products to our customers and our inventory levels remain very high,” said Canfor president and CEO Don Kayne in a news release announcing the company’s plans. “We are working to bring our inventory levels back into balance by reducing our production, while also working to meet the needs of our customers.”

