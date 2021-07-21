Kathy Kriskey: There’s Still Time to Invest in Commodities ETFs

Commodities have had a heck of a year so far. Between investor optimism over the reopening economy, the infrastructure bill taking shape in Congress, and persistent fears of inflation, the tailwinds for commodities haven’t been this strong in almost a decade.

But the asset class still has plenty of room left to grow, says Kathy Kriskey, product strategist for Invesco’s Commodities and Alternatives family of ETFs.

Kriskey recently joined Invesco with over 20 years of experience in commodity markets. Prior to joining Invesco, she initiated the Commodity Investor Businesses at UBS, CIBC, and RBC. She also managed Commodity Sales at Bankers Trust in London, New York, and Houston and at JP Morgan in New York.

Recently, we sat down with Kriskey to get her take on the commodities space, including the market’s current supply/demand fundamentals, how product structure impacts returns, and her expectations for inflation going forward.

Lara Crigger, Managing Editor, ETF Trends: Could you share with our readers a little bit about your background in commodities?

Kathy Kriskey, Product Strategist for Commodities and Alternatives ETFs, Invesco: I’ve been in commodities for over 20 years, and it is an asset class that can sometimes be challenging. There are good times and bad times for commodities. But I’ve stayed in throughout.

When I started, this business used to be mostly producer/consumer hedging of the commodities. Now, people can invest directly in commodity products, rather than in commodity equities, which is still relatively new. It really only started to develop in 2005. Back then, there were two main benchmarks. The names have changed slightly, but they are now the S&P GSCI Total Return Index and the Bloomberg Commodity Index.[1]

I was very lucky to work at some great places and with some of the key people that helped to create this industry. It’s been quite a ride!

Now I’m the product strategist for commodities and alternatives for Invesco. And it’s been an exciting time to start, even just in the past few months.

Crigger: Flows into commodities products are picking up again, for sure. It’s like 2005 all over again.

Kriskey: Commodities are already seeing a lot of upside potential. The two main benchmarks I previously mentioned, they’re sort of the first generation of commodity products. The DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return[2] [Author’s Note: which underlies the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) and the Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)] is the second generation.

Crigger: How do you mean?

Kriskey: Well, one of the things that really frustrated commodity investors for many years is this concept of negative roll yield.[3] If you buy an equity index, the hedge for that index is to buy those underlying stocks, right? It’s very simple; it’s very static. But in the commodity world, you can’t do that. You have to buy commodity futures to hedge the commodity index.

Typically, commodity futures indices reference that front month contract: So, when people say the price of crude oil is $65/barrel, they’re usually referring to the front month West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures contract, and that’s what these historical commodities products would buy. But every month, these contracts expire. You have to “roll” these indices. Meaning, at the beginning of the month, they will move into the next month’s futures contract.

I had a client many years ago in 2005 who said “Kathy, I don’t want to roll.” I said: “Okay, so tell me where we’re sending these physical commodities. Do you have a really big backyard pool for your crude oil?” That concept of rolling really was not familiar to people then.

Ultimately, the slope of these futures curves can really affect the performance of a commodity index.

Crigger: This gets into backwardation and contango and all those other arcane-sounding words that make investors’ eyes go cross-eyed.

Kriskey: Backwardation simply means that the front month price is higher than the next month’s price. When these indices were first created many years ago, a lot of these markets were in backwardation; so as you sold that front month contract and bought the cheaper [farther out]contract, you’d have positive roll yield. Selling high, buying low. That was great. It was an extra little bonus.

But when the market shifted to contango, things really changed. Contango is the opposite [condition], where the market for that front month price is lower than the next [month’s] price. Now, as you can imagine, you’re selling low and buying higher.

Crigger: But what exactly do backwardation and contango signal in terms of commodities market fundamentals?

Kriskey: When a commodity market is in backwardation, it usually signifies scarcity. Somebody will pay anything to get that commodity right now; they’ll pay a higher price right now, and they’ll pay less in the future. But in contango, usually there’s fear of a glut, or there’s not as much of a concern about scarcity. Thus, that front month contract is priced lower.

So, if you’re rolling those futures contracts each month, and you’re having to buy something that’s more expensive each month, that causes degradation of the performance. That is negative roll yield. That has frustrated commodity investors for years.

Our products use an “optimum yield” methodology, meaning our models look across all the different commodities that are in the DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index Excess Return and, based on the shapes of each individual curve, determines where on the curve it makes the most sense for us to own those futures contracts. So, for example, sometimes, it’s buying a year out on sugar. Or, right now, we have some backwardation in some of the commodity markets, so the model will say we should stay toward the front [months in those commodities].

The beauty of PDBC, in particular, is that there’s an active management element too. We have portfolio managers also looking at the fundamentals of these underlying markets. So, for example, even if the optimum yield methodology says “buy more than a year out,” the managers might take a view to be closer to the front of the curve, to experience some of the potential upside, if they think there’s going to be more scarcity in a commodity than is reflected by this optimum yield technology.

Crigger: You mentioned that some commodities markets have recently shifted from contango conditions to backwardation. Which ones are looking more backwardated, and what factors are contributing to that scarcity?

Kriskey: I think the best example is oil. Right now, West Texas Intermediate and Brent[4] (which is a global reference out of Europe) both of those markets are in backwardation. It makes perfect sense, because as we come out of this pandemic, we are seeing increased demand for energy-based commodities: We’re seeing more cars on the road, more people willing to fly.

But I think it’s not just this increasing demand as the world comes back, but also constrained supply. We recently saw that the inventory levels are lower than expected for WTI, low-sulfur diesel, and gasoline.

We also had big reductions [in supply]. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) implemented the biggest cut in history, and they have been very disciplined in putting barrels back on the market. That sort of surprised people, but they do have capacity and they could flood the market if they wanted to. But we think that they won’t; we think they’ll continue to be disciplined. The other area is U.S. shale. They have also been very disciplined in not flooding the market with oil. They are focusing more on income rather than increased production.

Crigger: What’s your expectation for inflation? We’ve seen some big prints lately. How much inflation do you think we’ll see—and will it be transitory, or long-lasting?

Kriskey: Back in August 2020, Chairman Powell from the Federal Reserve (Fed) changed policy from managing around an inflation cap of 2% to working around an average of 2%. That allows the Consumer Price Index (CPI)[5] to go much higher, because we’ve been well below that target of 2%. Basically, the Fed is saying we’re going to allow for inflation. We’ve recently seen big increases in CPI.

A lot of investors are saying this inflation is going to be transitory, that the Fed wouldn’t let us have runaway inflation. But I do think that as we come out of this pandemic, there will be issues that people haven’t even considered. Just look at all the different supply chains involved in producing a single finished product, like a car. We don’t even know what products we might not be able to access. As a result, there could be serious pockets of inflation. Broad-based commodity indices are one potential hedge for this type of surprise or unexpected inflation.

Crigger: There are no shortage of inflation protection assets, however.

Kriskey: So, [for example, let’s]look at the beta, as in, the sensitivity to inflation, for the benchmark for PDBC. It’s high in energy; it’s more than 50% energy. And energy is a big component of inflation. So [PBDC’s] beta to inflation is about a 17:1.[6] What that means is a roughly 5% commodity allocation would potentially cover 100% of your inflation risk. Whereas investments like Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) have a much lower relationship to inflation, and real estate investment trusts (REITs), while they’re historically reliable hedges for inflation, you’d have to buy a lot of them, because they’re less efficient at hedging inflation. Commodities are potentially a better hedge against inflation.[7]

There’s also gold. Historically, gold has been a good hedge for inflation. But we looked back in history, and gold was better in the 70s, because inflation was much higher, at an absolute level, but also more volatile.[8] Whereas now, inflation levels are very muted and low. So, while we do believe we’re going to see a pickup in inflation, we don’t believe it’ll be volatile or go to that very high level.

So that’s why we think that while gold is a good hedge, broad-based commodities still make a better, more efficient hedge for inflation. Gold is more of an “oh, my goodness” hedge. Like, the world is ending, I need to own gold. But I don’t know that a lot of people believe the world is ending. So they don’t generally need this sort of “oh, my goodness” hedge.

Crigger: We’ve seen a lot of short-term interest and massive influx in investor flows into commodities funds like yours. Have investors who haven’t invested in commodities yet missed the boat?

Kriskey: I get this question from investors all the time: have I missed my chance? I’d say two things. One: As an equity investor, haven’t you very often felt like, “wow, I missed that big equity move up, so I’m not going to invest at all in that equity,” and then you kick yourself two months later, when it continues to go higher?

Also, you can still buy the dip, right? And two: there is a strong fundamental story for commodities as well. One thing we didn’t talk about is copper. A lot of the story for copper is this infrastructure build out that we’re expecting, but we haven’t seen shovels in the ground yet. Yet the copper price has already hit historical highs. We believe we are in the early innings of the cycle, and we might see some pullbacks in some of these markets.

So if your goal is to hedge against inflation, and you also believe in the long-term fundamentals story and strength of commodities, then we think it makes sense to use those dips to layer in some commodity exposure.

1 An investment cannot be made directly into an index. The S&P GSCI Total Return Index is a diversified commodities index that tracks the performance of the global commodities market. The Bloomberg Commodity Index tracks the performance of a diversified basket of global commodities.

2. The DBIQ Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts of the 14 most heavily traded and important global commodities.

3. Roll yield is defined as the return earned after an investor rolls a short-term futures contract into a longer-term futures contract and profits from the convergence of the futures price toward a higher spot price.

4. Source: Invesco as of 6/30/21. Both PDBC and DBC individually had 15.32% and 13.58% exposure to West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil and Brent Crude Oil, respectively.

5. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as of 6/23/21. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

6. Source: Bloomberg LP, US Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of April 2021. The inflation beta of commodities was 17.24. 17:1 ratio mentioned refers to the inflation beta of 17.24, relative to a constant of 1 for inflation.

7. Source: Bloomberg LP, US Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of April 2021. The inflation beta of commodities was 17.24 versus REITS (5.25) and TIPS (3.23). Inflation beta is a metric used to evaluate an asset class’ ability to hedge inflation. It measures the change in inflation against the return of the asset class over a specific time period (1998-2020 in this example). The inflation beta for commodities is measured by the DBIQ OY Commodity Index, which is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts of the 14 most heavily traded and important global commodities. The inflation beta for REITS is measured by the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITS TR Index, which contains all tax-qualified RETIS with more than 50 percent of total assets in qualifying real estate assets other than mortgages secured by real property that also meet minimum size and liquidity criteria (source: FTSE Russell as of 7/15/21). REITs are companies that own and/or operate income-producing real estate. The inflation beta for TIPS is measured by U.S. Treasury TIPS. TIPS are securities designed to adjust with inflation. According to TreasuryDirect.gov as of July 2021, “The principal of a TIPS increases with inflation and decrease with deflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index. When a TIPS matures, you are paid the adjusted principal or original principal, whichever is greater.” A REIT is a special purpose vehicle that owns, operates or finances real estate assets. This type of investment helps investors get access to real estate without having to manage the properties themselves directly.

8. Source: RBC Capital Markets as of July 2021. ‘Gold Strategy: An Inflated Narrative’. In the 1970s, inflation surpassed 12% and gold, a commodity, increased in price as inflation increased during that decade.

