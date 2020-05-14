Jim Cramer Says Time is Running Out for U.S. to Avoid Depression

Jumpstarting the economy-wide doors wide open, literally, could be the only choice for the U.S. economy in order to avoid a depression, according to CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer. Lockdown measures are starting to take its toll on the economy and Cramer predicts that unless the government intervenes, a recession is a foregone conclusion.

“Ideally, we’d keep everything closed until the federal government massively ramps up its testing and contact tracing capacity,” Cramer said. “Without more aggressive action from the federal government, we may have no choice but to reopen as the economy spirals into a depression.”

Whether investors are looking for active or passive large cap strategies as the post-coronavirus world plays out, here are a few ETFs to consider:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC): seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond to the performance of the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® U.S. Large Cap Equity Index. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index. The index is designed to deliver exposure to equity securities of large capitalization U.S. issuers. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW): seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond to the performance of the Solactive US Large Cap Equal Weight Index (GTR). The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index. The index consists of equity securities of large capitalization U.S. issuers. The index is an equal-weight version of the Solactive US Large Cap Index, a market capitalization-weighted index that includes equity securities of approximately 500 of the largest U.S. companies. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST): seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond to the performance of the JUST US Large Cap Diversified Index. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index. The index is designed to deliver exposure to equity securities of large capitalization U.S. issuers that engage in “just business behavior” based on rankings produced by the index provider.

