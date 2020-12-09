Investing in Emerging Markets ETFs Is as Easy as PIE

Emerging markets (EM) were one of the hardest hit as the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the global economy. Yet the tide could be turning. ETF investors looking to get in on EM economies can take a look at the Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE).

The fund seeks to track the investment results (before fees and expenses) of the Dorsey Wright® Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the “underlying index”). The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the underlying index.

The Index includes approximately 100 companies from the Nasdaq Emerging Markets Index that possess powerful relative strength characteristics and are domiciled in emerging market countries including, but not limited to Brazil, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, South Africa, Thailand, and Turkey. The Index excludes US companies listed on a US stock exchange. The Index is computed using the net return, which withholds applicable taxes for non-resident investors.

After starting the year strong, the EM space took a hit like the rest of the world, but PIE’s YTD gain of 13.5% speaks to the rebound. The majority of the fund’s holdings (as of December 3) focus on large-cap growth with top holdings in high-level Chinese companies like Tencent Holdings and Anta Sports.

Risks Remain, But the Future is Bright for Markets Overseas