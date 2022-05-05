Invest in these ESG Funds as the Race to Curb Global Warming Heats Up

As the goal of keeping the global temperature below 1.5°C becomes increasingly out of reach, members of the Paris Agreement are establishing a commission to address the dire effects of the global temperature exceeding the 1.5°C or even 2°C.

Set to launch this month, the Climate Overshoot Commission will consist of 15 former ministers, presidents, and international organization representatives and explore options for deep adaptation, carbon dioxide removal (CDR), and geoengineering. The commission will address questions around the ethics and feasibility of how to potentially reverse global warming that are problematic or unproven on a large scale. Pascal Lamy, former director general of the World Trade Organization and president of the Paris Peace Forum will chair the new commission.

“The primary strategy to combat climate change should remain reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but it has also become necessary to explore additional strategies,” said Jesse Reynolds, executive secretary of the commission, told Climate Home News.

