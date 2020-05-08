Invesco QQQ Reaches $100 billion AUM Milestone

On Friday, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announced that Invesco QQQ, its top-performing large-cap growth ETF that tracks the innovative companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index, has reached $100 billion in assets under management (AUM). Only four other ETFs have this distinction.

Invesco QQQ offers investors access to global growth companies, excluding the securities of financial companies, and is the 5th largest ETF listed in the U.S. Launched in 1999, QQQ has a live track record of over 21 years (fund inception: March 10, 1999) and offers one of the longest performance histories available in an ETF.

“Strong performance along with robust inflows have propelled Invesco QQQ to the $100 billion milestone,” said Lorraine Wang, Global Head of ETF Products and Research at Invesco. “There is potential for innovative technology-enabled solutions and medical advancements to drive much of the positive response to the current crisis. Invesco QQQ delivers exposure to the types of innovative companies that are well-positioned to capitalize on several transformative, long-term themes in the marketplace.”

By tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index, Invesco QQQ can provide investors a means to diversify their portfolios while still investing in the large-cap equity space. Currently, Invesco QQQ showcases underlying constituents that can be considered innovators in their respective sectors. This may capture leaders in both the current shift to digital working and learning, as well as potential advancements in biotech and healthcare.

“In this recent extreme bout of volatility, investors recognize Invesco QQQ’s value in providing ample secondary liquidity in the marketplace,” explains Ryan McCormack, Invesco QQQ Strategist.

Also of note for QQQ, it has been number one in Lipper’s Large-Cap Growth Fund for the past ten years as of March 31, 2020, out of 416 funds. The fund has also been in the top 1% (3 of 812 funds) in Morningstar’s Large Growth Category for the past ten years as of March 31, 2020.

QQQ remains the second most traded ETF in the U.S. based on the average daily volume traded and has a Morningstar 5-star overall rating in the Large Growth category (1231 funds), as of March 31.

For more information about the Invesco QQQ, please visit the dedicated website: https://www.invesco.com/us/qqq-etf/.

For more market trends, visit ETF Trends