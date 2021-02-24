Invesco Expands Multi-Factor Suite with International Equities ETF, ‘IMFL’

On Wednesday, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced the launch of the Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL). The addition of IMFL broadens the firm’s dynamic multifactor suite, which currently includes ETFs that access large-cap and small-cap US equities to include international equities. Invesco’s dynamic multifactor ETFs adapt and evolve factor holdings as the market environment changes.

“Invesco has a strong track record of offering dynamic multi-factor ETFs that adapt and evolve factor holdings as the market environment changes,” said Anna Paglia, Global Head of ETFs and Indexed Strategies at Invesco. “Clients will now have access to international equities across geographies through an easily accessible single suite of ETFs.”

IMFL seeks to track the investment results of the FTSE Developed ex-US Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index, a rules-based index that re-weights securities to align rewarded factors according to economic cycles and overall market conditions. Factor exposures are targeted according to the four stages of the business cycle; recovery, expansion, slowdown, and contraction.

Sentimental Index

A proprietary methodology powers the fund’s underlying index for identifying economic and market sentiment indicators, which leverages Invesco Investment Solutions’ intellectual capital in partnership with Invesco’s indexing business. IMFL and its index are reconstituted and rebalanced as frequently as monthly.

The FTSE Developed ex-US Index, the parent index of the FTSE Developed ex-US Invesco Dynamic Multifactor Index, is comprised of large-capitalization (85%) and mid-capitalization (15%) stocks of companies located in 24 developed market countries around the world, excluding the United States.

Other ETFs included in the dynamic multifactor suite are Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) with a 5-star Morningstar Overall rating out of 1230 funds in the Large Blend Category and the Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), with a 5-star Morningstar Overall rating out of 630 funds in the Small Blend Category. Morningstar ratings are based on risk-adjusted return as of Jan. 31, 2021. These funds also leverage the same intellectual capital of the Invesco Investment Solutions team.

