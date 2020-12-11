Hesitant About Overseas Investing? Go for ETFs with the Quality Factor

Getting international exposure via ETFs presents investors with an interesting dichotomy: go for the safer havens in developed markets or get risky with emerging markets? They can do both while getting quality exposure with ETFs like the Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (IDHQ) and Invesco RAFI™ Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (ISEM).

For starters, IDHQ is based on the S&P Quality Developed ex-U.S. LargeMidCap Index (the “Index”). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index tracks the performance of stocks in the S&P Developed ex-U.S. LargeMidCap Index that have the highest quality score, which is calculated based on three fundamental measures, return on equity, accruals ratio and financial leverage ratio.

The Fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted semi-annually on the third Friday of June and December.

A Different Twist on Emerging Markets Exposure

Getting emerging markets exposure can be tricky given the current market environment. That said, a strategic exposure that incorporates a value-seeking component can give hesitant investors peace of mind with funds like ISEM.

ISEM is based on the Invesco Strategic Emerging Markets Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and global depositary receipts (GDRs) that comprise the Index.

ISEM’s index measures the performance of high quality, large-sized emerging market companies. The eligible equity securities are assigned a business-size score based on the equally-weighted average of sales, operating cash flow, total return of capital and book value over the prior five years or life of the security.

For real estate securities, operating cash flow is replaced by funds from operations and book value is replaced by total assets. The securities are then assigned a quality score based on the equally-weighted average of efficiency (ratio of sales-to-assets in the prior year) and growth (percentage change in ratio of sales-to-assets over the prior five years or life of the security).

Finally, each eligible security is ranked in descending order by its Business-Size score. For inclusion in the index, securities ranked in the top 90% by Business-Size score are eligible and, of those 80% with the highest Quality score. Securities in the Index are weighted based on their float-adjusted Business-Size scores. The Fund and the Index are reconstituted annually.

