Goldman Sachs to License Fidelity’s Active Equity ETF Methodology

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has entered into a licensing agreement with Fidelity to use its proprietary active, semitransparent equity ETF methodology to develop new ETFs, the company announced today. Fidelity’s methodology will allow GSAM, subject to certain conditions, to deliver proprietary strategies without disclosing daily holdings, providing greater optionality for investors.

“GSAM is committed to remaining at the forefront of innovation for its ETF products, and this agreement only furthers this goal,” said GSAM’s Global Head of ETFs, Michael Crinieri. “Fidelity’s experience and expertise speak for themselves and we are excited to leverage its technology as we work to deliver clients greater optionality and diversity in an exciting new structure.”

Fidelity’s Head of ETF Management and Strategy Greg Friedman said this was an exciting time in the ETF industry’s evolution, adding they are thrilled to be on the forefront of it and to have a firm like Goldman Sachs license its methodology.

“Because Fidelity’s active equity ETF technology is designed to operate seamlessly within the existing ETF market, we believe it can provide customers with the greatest value and peace of mind,” Friedman told ETF Trends.

GSAM began offering ETFs in September 2015 with the launch of the Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC). It now has 19 ETFs with over $14 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020.

