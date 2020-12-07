Get Defensive with Quality Bond Exposure via IIGD

With a potential vaccine ready for the masses in the United States, there seems to be less uncertainty in the capital markets despite the marked increase in COVID-19 cases. But you can never get too much quality when it comes to the corporate bond market, especially in the convenience of an ETF wrapper like the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (IIGD).

IIGD is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Defensive Index (Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index, which is designed to provide exposure to U.S. investment grade bonds with relatively higher-quality characteristics, including higher credit ratings and shorter maturities.

All eligible bonds are assigned a quality score, which is calculated based on the bond’s maturity and credit rating. The Fund does not purchase all the securities in the Index; instead, it utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective. The Fund and the index are rebalanced monthly.

IIGD has bounced beyond its pre-pandemic level, giving investors a year-to-date gain of 5.88% based on Morningstar numbers. The quality is there with a majority of its debt holdings in AA or A credit quality, and duration risk on the short side with maturities typically falling between the 1- to 5-year range (as of December 4).

Tightening Spreads A Sign of Good Things to Come?

So where do corporate bonds go from here? Per a S&P Global Market Intelligence article, “As far as U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds go, the coronavirus pandemic is as good as over.”