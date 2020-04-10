Fed Looking to Shore Up High Yield, Municipal Bond Markets

First it was Treasury notes followed by corporate bonds, and now the Federal Reserve is looking to shore up the bond markets further with purchases in municipal debt as well as high yield as part of a concerted effort to provide aid during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the Fed said it would pump up to $2.3 trillion into small businesses, mid-sized businesses, local governments, as well as buy high-yield bonds, collateralized loan obligations, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

“We will continue to use these powers forcefully, pro-actively, and aggressively until we are confident that we are solidly on the road to recovery,” said Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

“Our country’s highest priority must be to address this public health crisis,” Powell said in a statement accompanying details of the new actions. “The Fed’s role is to provide as much relief and stability as we can during this period of constrained economic activity, and our actions today will help ensure that the eventual recovery is as vigorous as possible.”

The markets have been responding positively overall to the government intervention this weeks as the major U.S. indexes have been seeing mostly green this week ahead of Easter.

“The Fed has now done virtually everything we think it should be doing and we think it can do,” said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays Capital in New York.

