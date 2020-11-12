While the election fallout is dominating the headlines, the markets have continued to climb out of the Covid recession. There have been winners and losers, and many of the winners have been companies focused on disruption and innovation. But will innovators continue to boom in the next year, or will returns normalize as the economy recovers?

In the upcoming webcast, Election Reaction: The Innovation Economy, Brian Levitt, Global Market Strategist, Invesco; and John Feyerer, Sr. Director of Equity, ETF Product Strategy, Invesco, will walk through how they’re helping redefine what it means to invest in innovation, and how those investments will be impacted by changes in policy.

The popularly watched Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, has been the go-to play to access some of the largest innovative companies in the U.S. markets.

Short-term investors who prioritize liquidity could still find the attributes of QQQ most appropriate; however, longer-term “buy-and-hold” investors may be more focused on cost-savings and prefer the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), which costs 5 basis points less than QQQ.

Additionally, both longer- and shorter-term investors looking for exposure to the next generation of innovative companies to be listed on the Nasdaq may opt for the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ). QQQJ extends this concept further by offering access to the “next 100” non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index, offering a mid-cap alternative to the NASDAQ-100.

The combined QQQ-related offerings are part of Invesco’s new Innovation Suite. By providing different investment structures and different exposures, the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite acts as a “one stop shop” for the NASDAQ-100 companies, plus exposure to the next 100 up-and-coming innovators. This expansion will ultimately enable investors to tilt their investment exposure towards the attributes – including varying investment time horizons, share price, or liquidity needs – they most value for their investment goals.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about innovative market opportunities can register for the Friday, November 13 webcast here.