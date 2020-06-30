ECB Bond Buying Could Put International Bond ETFs in Play

It was only a matter of time before other central banks around the world would follow the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plan of shoring up the bond market with debt purchases. Now, the European Central Bank is looking to take its bond-buying to another level with an additional $1.12 trillion over the next two to three years, according to CNBC report.

Earlier this month, the ECB “increased its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by 600 billion euros to a total of 1.35 trillion euros in a bid to shore up the economy against the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic,” according to the CNBC report. The U.S. Federal Reserve did its part in shoring up the bond markets with purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and later, individual debt issues.