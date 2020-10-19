It’s never been clearer that the economy is in the middle of a dramatic long-term change. What started as a natural market reaction to an outside threat has become an accelerant for global growth – if you’re in the right corners of the market.

In the upcoming webcast, Beyond Tech: How Innovation Is Changing Everything, John Feyerer, Sr. Director of Equity ETF Product Strategy, Invesco; and Ryan McCormack, QQQ Strategist, Invesco, will show how the next generation of technology leaders is transforming the world around us in ways that go well beyond FAANG stocks and sector differences.

The popularly watched Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, has been the go-to play to access some of the largest innovative companies in the U.S. markets.

Short-term investors who prioritize liquidity could still find the attributes of QQQ most appropriate; however, longer-term “buy-and-hold” investors may be more focused on cost-savings and prefer the Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), which costs 5 basis points less than QQQ.

Additionally, both longer- and shorter-term investors looking for exposure to the next generation of innovative companies to be listed on the Nasdaq may opt for the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ). QQQJ extends this concept further by offering access to the “next 100” non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq, outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index, offering a mid-cap alternative to the NASDAQ-100.

The combined QQQ-related offerings are part of Invesco’s new Innovation Suite. By providing different investment structures and slightly different exposures, the Invesco QQQ Innovation Suite acts as a “one stop shop” for the NASDAQ-100 companies, plus exposure to the next 100 up-and-coming innovators. This expansion will ultimately enable investors with the potential to tilt their investment exposure towards the attributes – including varying investment time horizons, share price or liquidity needs – they most value for their investment goals.

