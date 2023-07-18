Bank ETF KBWB Rallies on Q2 Bank Earnings | ETF Trends

Big hitters Morgan Stanley and Bank of America reported upbeat earnings for the second quarter, lifting bank ETFs.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) was up over 3% in midday trading Tuesday. KBWB tracks a modified-market cap-weighted index of companies primarily engaged in U.S. banking activities, including large national U.S. money centers, regional banks and thrift institutions.

On Tuesday, Bank of America (BAC) rallied 2.5% in early trading after reporting a 19% rise in quarterly profit. The large bank earned 88 cents per share, beating analyst expectations of 84 cents per share.

Bank of America comprises 7.8% of KBWB by weight. KBWB offers the third highest weight to Bank of America across all ETFs.

While Morgan Stanley’s (MS) profit fell 13% from the second quarter of 2022, the bank beat analyst expectations on both revenue and earnngs per share. Wall Street celebrated, and the stock gained 4.3% in early trading Tuesday.

KBWB gives Morgan Stanley a 7.8% weight. Morgan Stanley rounds out KBWB’s top three holdings, trailing JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) .

Finally, on Tuesday, PNC Financial (PNC) and Bank of New York Mellon (BK) also reported earnings. Shares of PNC are up about 2.8% in midday trading while BNY Mellon stock is up about 4% after posting record revenue.

KBWB gives PNC and BNY Mellon weights of 4.0% and 3.9%, respectively.

Bank ETF KBWB’s Recent Performance

KBWB is down 16% year to date after plummeting during the banking crisis in mid-March. Around its relative bottom, the fund was down about 24%. The fund has improved recently, climbing 2.0% in the past month.

KBWB has $1.4 billion in assets under management. The fund has accreted $96 million in net flows year to date, with $58 entering the fund last week ahead of big bank earnings.