6 High-Yield Bond ETFs to Consider Other Than “HYG”

With over $23 billion in total assets, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) reigns supreme in terms of size, but as investors are searching for more in this low-yielding environment, here are five more exchange-traded funds to consider.

With the Federal Reserve stepping in to shore up the corporate bond market, including high yield, investors who want to get in on the action can consider these five funds:

SPDR Blmbg BarclaysST HY Bd ETF (SJNK): SJNK seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays US High Yield 350mn Cash Pay 0-5 Yr 2% Capped Index. SJNK invests its total assets in the securities comprising the index, which is designed to measure the performance of short-term publicly issued U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEArca: BKLN): BKLN is based on the S&P/LSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index, which tracks the market-weighted performance of the largest institutional leveraged loans according to market weightings, spreads, and interest payments. Senior loans that BKLN incorporates into their debt portfolios are typically used for business recapitalizations, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and re-financings. BKLN’s loan portfolio includes the purchase of loans from banks or other financial institutions through assignments or participation. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB): The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index. The index is a rules-based index that is designed to measure the performance of high yield corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars that meet certain liquidity and fundamental screening criteria. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corp Bond ETF (SHYG): SHYG seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx® USD Liquid High Yield 0-5 Index, which is primarily composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds with remaining maturities of less than five years. Like SJNK, debt maturities are shorter, thereby helping to hedge some credit risk, but issues are still less than investment-grade. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY): seeks to track the investment results of the ICE BofAML US High Yield Constrained Index. The fund generally will invest at least 90% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index and may invest up to 10% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the underlying index. The underlying index is designed to provide a broad representation of the U.S. dollar-denominated high yield corporate bond market. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (BATS: ANGL): ANGL seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the ICE BofAML US Fallen Angel High Yield Index. The index is comprised of below investment grade corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars that were rated investment grade at the time of issuance.

