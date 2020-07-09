4 ETFs to Watch as Warren Buffett Owns $91.3 Billion in Apple Stock

Value investing guru Warren Buffett likes Apple—in fact, the Berkshire Hathaway CEO and co-founder owns $91.3 billion in Apple stock via the holdings company. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has been able to not only bounce back but is a strong outperformer in today’s uncertain markets.

“Apple shares now comprise 43% of Warren Buffett’s portfolio with Berkshire Hathaway owning $91.3 billion worth of AAPL, according to the holding company’s latest shareholder letter,” an Apple Insider article noted. “That’s a sharp rise since November 2018, when Apple made up about a quarter of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. The more than doubling of Apple’s percentage of Buffett’s holding has taken place in the past two years, with the coronavirus pandemic accelerating the process.”

So what does the “Oracle of Omaha” fancy about the iPhone-making tech giant?

“Buffett’s confidence in the Cupertino tech giant is based on several factors. Primarily, the renowned investor has long been a fan of companies with sustainable competitive advantages, The Motley Fool points out,“ the article added.

AAPL data by YCharts

Investors looking to get exposure to Apple can do so with ETFs that with holdings of the iPhone maker. Here are four ETFs to consider with the heaviest weighting of Apple stock:

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEArca: XLK): tries to reflect the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index, which is comprised of technology and telecom sector of the S&P 500. The ETF includes companies from technology hardware, storage, and peripherals; software; diversified telecommunication services; communications equipment; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; internet software and services; IT services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; and wireless telecommunication services. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEArca: IYW): reflects the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Information Technology Index, which includes all tech sector picks in the Dow Jones U.S. Index. Due to the Dow Jones’ classification of information tech names, healthcare technology stocks may be included while payment technology stocks are excluded. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC): tries to reflect the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Index, which consists of companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index classified as technology according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. QTEC currently holds 34 components and more-or-less equally weights its holdings. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEArca: VGT): tries to reflect the performance of the MSCI US IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index, which includes information technology stocks in the MSCI US IMI 25/50.

