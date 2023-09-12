3 Invesco ETFs to Get Apple Exposure | ETF Trends

There are hundreds of ETFs that hold Apple, giving investors many ways to get exposure to the security.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is set to unveil new products during its annual September event held on Apple’s campus on Tuesday, starting at 1pm. The company is expected to reveal the iPhone 15 lineup, new versions of the Apple Watch, and possibly AirPods.

As investors await the highly anticipated fall event, here are three Invesco ETFs providing Apple exposure to consider

1. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG)

Apple is the top holding in XLG, weighted 12.4%. XLG offers the greatest exposure to Apple across the range of Invesco ETFs. This fund offers exposure to the 50 largest securities by market capitalization in the Russell 3000 universe.

Effectively, XLG delivers concentrated exposure to U.S. mega-cap stocks, something investors have increasingly sought as mega-caps impressively beat the broader market during the first half.

The fund giant has $2.5 billion in assets and charges 20 basis points.

Apple is also the top holding in QVML, weighted 8.1%. QVML is based on the S&P 500 Quality, Value & Momentum Top 90% Multi-factor Index.

The quality score is based on a stock’s return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage ratio. Meanwhile, the value score is based on book value-to-price ratio, earnings-to-price ratio, and sales-to-price ratio. Finally, the momentum score is based on the risk-adjusted price performance of that stock as compared to other eligible securities.

The fund has $840 million in assets and charges just 11 basis points.

Apple is the second largest holding in KNCT, weighted 7.8%, trailing Broadcom Inc. (AVGO).

KNCT is based on the STOXX World AC NexGen Connectivity Index. KNCT’s underlying index is comprises companies with significant exposure to technologies or products that contribute to future connectivity through direct revenue.

The fund has $38 million in assets and charges 63 basis points.