Industry Experts Look Ahead to the Market and ETF Landscape of 2022

This year has been a historic one, from record ETF flows to record inflation, and it is setting the stage for a complicated investing environment going into 2022. With most investors concerned about valuations, volatility, inflation, and interest rate increases, top industry experts come together to discuss some creative investment strategies that could help to protect your portfolio in the new year in the ETFs 2022 Webcast.

In a free virtual summit hosted by both Tom Lydon, CEO of ETF Trends, and Caleb Silver, editor in chief of Investopedia, some of the top names in the field will gather to discuss topics ranging from navigating the market landscape of 2022, ETF positioning strategies for next year, what opportunities might exist for investors, and headwinds they might be facing. They also will discuss seeking alpha globally for a modern portfolio as well as various thematic, crypto, and EST strategies within ETFs.

Among the discussions will be a pulse check on what current investor sentiment is going into 2022 and a discussion of hurdles that investors could potentially face in the new year. The group will take a forward look at both growth and innovation in changing market environments and how sustainable they believe both to be in 2022.

Portfolio positioning will be a main area of discussion that issues and trends will pivot around, including a look at what any global opportunities might be, investing outside of the more traditional indexes, and alternative yield strategies in the midst of rising rate environments.

Thematic investing and the potentials that thematics might offer investors in 2022 will be discussed in detail, as will ESG investing. Crypto will also be a topic of detailed discussion; with strides being made within the ETF space this year with the launch of several bitcoin futures ETFs, it’s an area that increasingly more investors are curious about.

The summit will close with each expert offering their top three predictions for 2022 along with a Q&A with the panelists.

Panelists include Eric Balchunas, senior ETF analyst and funds product specialist for Bloomberg Intelligence; Joshua Brown, CEO and co-founder of Ritholz Wealth Management; Lara Crigger, managing editor of ETF Trends and ETF Database; Dave Nadig, CIO and director of research for ETF Trends and ETF Database; Todd Rosenbluth, senior director of ETF and mutual fund research for CFRA; Perth Tolle, founder of Life + Liberty Indexes; Leah Wald, CEO of Valkyrie Investments; and Liz Young, head of investment Strategy at Sofi.

