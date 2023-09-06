iMGP and Polen Capital Launch Active Global Growth ETF

iM Global Partner (iMGP) and Polen Capital have partnered to launch Polen’s first actively managed, fully transparent exchange-traded fund. The Polen Capital Global Growth ETF (NYSE Arca: PCGG) targets companies with high returns on capital and double-digit earnings growth.

PCGG seeks to achieve long-term capital growth through a concentrated portfolio of 25-40 businesses with sustainable, above-average earnings growth. The fund has long-term holding periods with low portfolio turnover. iMGP will be PCGG’s investment advisor, while Polen will serve as the subadvisor. Damon Ficklin and Bryan Power from Polen will manage the fund.

Polen Capital has managed accounts using a strategy similar to PCGG since 2014. Jeff Seeley, CEO of iM Global Partner Fund Management, said that PCGG was launched in response to growing client demand.

“It’s the same strategy that Polen has been managing for quite some time in a mutual fund and separate accounts,” Seeley told VettaFi. “The demand came from several select clients that asked for an ETF vehicle as they evolve their business.”

Seeley added: “Clients are more and more looking to get access to different vehicles. This is just another opportunity for Polen to provide their global growth strategy in an ETF format.”

The Power of Active ETFs

Kevin Dolsen, head of distribution at Polen said: “Active ETFs offer a great way for clients to access a proven active manager like Polen while benefiting from the product’s tax, liquidity, and transparency advantages. As we continue to grow, we will continue to take our tested high-conviction strategies and match them with structures investors demand.”

“We believe in active management in the long run,” Seeley said. “We believe the skill and expertise as well as decades of experience of our partners … will provide better results for clients.”

More From Polen to Come

PCGG marks the initial offering in a planned suite of ETFs set to debut in 2024. Per Seeley, Polen will launch four more ETFs “over the next 2-3 quarters.”

“This is the first one of a series of ETFs that we plan on launching,” Seeley said.

