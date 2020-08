ETF Trends’ CEO Tom Lydon is the guest of Howard Lindzon on his popular podcast, Panic With Friends. Lindzon is the Managing Partner of Social Leverage and Co-Founder of StockTwits. Lydon gets into ways to upgrade portfolios today, Robinhood’s value, and the increased demand for active management. Take a listen…

Listen To Tom Lydon Discuss The Direction of ETFs on Panic With Friends:

