Harbor Launches Long-Term Growers ETF, WINN

Harbor Capital Advisors launched a new transparent actively managed ETF on Thursday.

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN), listed on the NYSE on February 3, seeks to provide investors with long-term growth of capital. WINN uses a proprietary investment process focused on identifying exceptional companies with sustainable competitive advantages best positioned to create economic value over the long term and generate superior returns for shareholders.

“2021 marked a year of recovery on the back of positive vaccine developments and the resulting economic reopening,” Harbor said. “With extraordinary fiscal and monetary stimulus measures now likely in the rearview mirror, global economic growth appears on course to decelerate back to trend in 2022 and beyond. As economic growth slows, markets are likely to reward companies with strong or accelerating earnings growth in an overall scarcity of growth environment.”

The investment team behind WINN seeks to exploit market inefficiencies by investing in companies with underappreciated multi-year, structural growth opportunities. The investment team believes that this approach can generate superior investment returns when compared to the Russell 1000 Growth Index and the overall stock market over the long term, according to the firm.

The investment team’s fundamental research seeks to identify large- and mid-capitalization companies that have superior prospects for long-term growth, which typically possess a combination of the following characteristics:

Structural competitive advantage

Industry leadership and innovation

Strong cash flow generation and reinvestment

Balance sheet strength

Experienced management able to execute on the business opportunity.

WINN is actively managed by subadvisor Jennison Associates, giving the manager the flexibility to gain exposure to compelling growth opportunities within a vehicle structure offering enhanced liquidity and tax efficiency, the firm said in a statement.

Jennison’s investment team comprises Blair Boyer, co-head of large-cap growth equity, Natasha Kuhlkin, large-cap growth equity portfolio manager, Kathleen McCarragher, head of growth equity, and Jason McManus, head of custom solutions.

For more information, visit Harbor.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit ETF Trends