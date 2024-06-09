Googling a Trade on Alphabet. Which Way? | ETF Trends

Editor’s note: Any and all references to time frames longer than one trading day are for purposes of market context only, and not recommendations of any holding time frame. Daily rebalancing ETFs are not meant to be held unmonitored for long periods. If you don’t have the resources, time or inclination to constantly monitor and manage your positions, leveraged and inverse ETFs are not for you.

Investing in the funds involves a high degree of risk. Unlike traditional ETFs, or even other leveraged and/or inverse ETFs, these leveraged and/or inverse single-stock ETFs track the price of a single stock rather than an index, eliminating the benefits of diversification. Leveraged and inverse ETFs pursue daily leveraged investment objectives, which means they are riskier than alternatives which do not use leverage. They seek daily goals and should not be expected to track the underlying stock’s performance over periods longer than one day. They are not suitable for all investors and should be utilized only by investors who understand leverage risk and who actively manage their investments. The Funds will lose money if the underlying stock’s performance is flat, and it is possible that the Bull Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance increases, and the Bear Fund will lose money even if the underlying stock’s performance decreases, over a period longer than a single day. Investing in the Funds is not equivalent to investing directly in GOOGL.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (Ticker: GOOGL) exploded to new all-time highs in recent weeks after positive guidance and exceeding expectations in their latest earnings report. Does this portend positive omens for the stock going forward, or are there signs that the company is getting in over their head?

Hungry for Acquisitions

A series of recent reports have surfaced, indicating Alphabet is pondering a takeover of customer relationship management (CRM) firm, HubSpot. Granted, it is still a rumor, but given the size and scope of HubSpot as a company, would represent a significant acquisition.

If this acquisition goes through, it could add over $2 billion in subscription revenue to Alphabet’s already impressive cash flow. Not to mention, Hubspot has over 200,000 customers, and would add a nice new layer of potential buyers of other company products and services.

The acquisition would give Alphabet a bit more diversification with respect to its customer-base, including a large number of small and medium-size businesses. Given Alphabet’s growth in artificial intelligence and cloud services, this could provide a rare opportunity for a company of its size to compound existing growth even further.

Traders that think Alphabet’s desires for acquisitions can add value to top and bottom lines could find a trade with Direxion’s Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (Ticker: GGLL), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 200% of the performance of Alphabet Inc. Class A shares. Below is a daily chart of GOOGL as of May 9, 2024.

Source: TradingView.com Candlestick charts display the high and low (the stick) and the open and close price (the body) of a security for a specific period. If the body is filled, it means the close was lower than the open. If the body is empty, it means the close was higher than the open. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The slanted blue lines represent an uptrend. An uptrend describes the price movement of a financial asset when the overall direction is upward.

What if Economic Headwinds Spoil the Acquisition Party?

Although stocks were mostly lower in 2022, the economy never actually went into recession. This presents a problem with respect to the lateness of the current economic cycle, because the longer we go without a recession, the more likely it may be to occur.

Keep in mind that the Q1 GDP report showed the economy grew slower than expected. A revision will be issued on May 30, and if the updated report confirms that the economy is underperforming, it could highlight underlying recession risks in this market.

In that scenario, stocks overall may suffer, but bull market’s leaders like Alphabet may be especially affected. Direxion’s Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (Ticker: GGLS), which seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (or opposite) of the performance of Alphabet Inc. Class A shares, may offer an opportunity to capitalize on some downside price action in such a situation.

Originally published 29 May, 2024

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.