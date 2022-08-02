Sprott Officially Launches First ESG Gold ETF, SESG

Sprott Asset Management today launched the Sprott ESG Gold ETF (SESG), the first gold ETF that invests in gold that meets special ESG standards. Sprott has partnered with the Royal Canadian Mint to source gold exclusively from companies and mines that meet ESG criteria. Sprott ESG Approved Gold will be sourced from Agnico Eage Mines Limited (AEM) and Yamana Gold (AUY).

“We created SESG to fill a gap in the marketplace with a gold fund focused on trust, transparency, and traceability. Our goal is to answer a number of key questions for investors: where does my gold come from, who produced it and was it produced sustainably by recognized ESG leaders? Through our partnership with the Royal Canadian Mint and our relationships with leading Canadian gold producers, Sprott is uniquely positioned to offer a convenient way for investors to own physical gold that aligns with their ESG values,” said John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management.

“At Agnico Eagle, we believe in operating responsibly and contributing positively to the communities in which we operate. We understand that ESG considerations are an opportunity to drive improved performance and deliver on our vision to build a high-value business. We believe that we are recognized within the mining industry for our global leading ESG practices, for having one of the lowest GHG intensities and for operating in safe jurisdictions. Agnico Eagle is proud to be a partner of choice as a trusted source of responsibly produced gold for this first ESG Gold Fund,” said Carol Plummer, Agnico Eagle’s executive vice president of operational excellence.

“The gold industry must do everything possible to ensure its gold is produced in the most sustainable and responsible way. This has been a fundamental value of Yamana’s since we first started operating, a fact reflected by our strong track record in ESG which has been consistently recognized by independent ratings agencies and other stakeholders, including the recent publication of Canada’s Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights, in which Yamana was named as the highest-ranked mining company. It is vital that we protect our operating environments and maximize the positive impact we have in host communities. That is why we are delighted to partner with Sprott in the first-ever ESG-focused physical gold fund established specifically to acquire gold that is underpinned by strong ESG fundamentals. We believe that Yamana’s inclusion in this fund reflects our strong performance and commitment to push boundaries in the industry to deliver responsibly mined gold ounces that benefit all,” said Daniel Racine, president and CEO of Yamana Gold.

“The Mint is pleased to support this innovative new product. It is an initiative that reinforces the Mint’s strong commitment to ESG practices,” said Tom Froggatt, chief commercial officer of the Royal Canadian Mint.

