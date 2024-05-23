Rising Gold Prices Add to Upside for Miners

Rising costs of labor and materials amid a high-inflation environment have certainly put added pressure on gold miners to turn a profit. However, rising gold prices are helping to add any future upside in precious gold mining if they stay elevated.

In turn, this could continue to benefit ETFs that focus on extracting opportunities in the gold mining industry. In particular, this means funds like the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) and the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ) could benefit moving forward.

With rising gold prices, it will help the bottom line of gold miners ranging from large-cap to small-cap. The global cost average for gold miners is also starting to show signs of easing. That should help benefit operations even further.