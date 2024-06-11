Critical Minerals Shortfall Brings Growth Potential to This ETF

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said manufacturers of clean energy technologies may not be able to operate at full capacity given the shortage of critical minerals in the long term. In turn, this sets up investors for potential growth opportunities in ETFs that focus on critical minerals.

A Wall Street Journal report noted the drop in prices during 2023 for industrial metals like copper, lithium, cobalt, and nickel. An oversupply of metals like lithium has also led to a glut in the electric vehicles (EVs) market. But overall, the long-term projection of these metals skews toward the upside given their uses in a number of clean energy applications.