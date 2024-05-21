Copper Decouples From Base Metals and Oil Market Movements

Copper prices appear to be marching to the beat of their own drum. The industrial metal has decoupled itself from the market movements inherent in base metals as well as oil.

It’s not a divergence that has been occurring in the near term, but one that’s been brewing over the last few years. With the ongoing reliance on electricity, it might appear that copper should be moving almost in lockstep with other metals like lithium and cobalt. According to the CME Group, that hasn’t been the case.