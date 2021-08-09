Miners Were Profitable in Q2, but Gold Prices Remain Volatile

The current volatility in gold prices masks the profits earned by miners during the second quarter. It’s an astounding feat given the way gold has been behaving as of late.

“As pandemic-related measures have begun to ease in much of the world, gold miners have seen profits rise amid ramping-up production and increased precious-metals prices, but analysts are torn on the longevity and forces behind the trends,” a MarketWatch report noted. “Gold mining giant Newmont Corp. said attributable gold production rose 15% in the second quarter to 1.45 million ounces, contributing to a nearly doubled profit in the period.”

Gold prices weren’t for the weak at heart during the second quarter when it came to price stability. The fluxing up and down may have shaken some gold investors into selling their positions.