NYSE’s ETF Leaders: Global X’s Pedro Palandrani

Pedro Palandrani, director of research at Global X ETFs , spoke with NYSE’s Judy Shaw at Exchange 2023 about “investing for the long-term.” For him, that means “trying to capture structural trends that are disrupting our economy” through thematic ETFs.

So, Global X has a suite of thematic ETFs that “try to capture all the disruption that we’re seeing around the world,” Palandrani said. This includes “the technology side of things” as well as “the physical environment.”

Among the firm’s ETFs that Palandrani cited include the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) . BOTZ invests in companies that could benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and artificial intelligence. This includes companies involved with industrial robotics and automation, non-industrial robots, and autonomous vehicles.

“Everyone is talking about ChatGPT, how to capture the opportunity, what artificial intelligence is doing to disrupt many different sectors,” he said. “So, a robotics and AI ETF could really offer a solution for that.”

Meanwhile, another fund Palandrani mentioned was the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) . LIT offers investors access to not just electric vehicles but also the supply chain of EVs. LIT invests in the full lithium cycle, from mining and refining the metal, through battery production.

“It’s really trying to capture opportunities in the supply chain behind electric vehicles,” Palandrani said.