Global X Launches Two New Thematic Growth ETFs

On Thursday, Global X launched two new Thematic Growth ETFs trading on Nasdaq. Both themes — tracking the rising solar and wind energy industries — are key pillars of the 21st century green economy. The Global X Wind Energy ETF (WNDY) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the the Solactive Wind Energy Index. The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) seeks to invest in companies positioned to benefit from the advancement of the global solar technology industry and tracks the Solactive Solar Index.

“We expect to see renewables’ share of electricity production to continue to rise, driven largely by increased wind and solar generation, as well by enabling technologies. As economies of scale, greater investment, supportive policies, and market forces further reduce the cost of components like photovoltaic cells and wind turbines, we expect to see clean and renewable energy sources gain further share from fossil fuels,” said Andrew Little, research analyst at Global X. “To offer investors access to the immense decarbonization potential offered by clean and renewable energy, Global X is bringing investors targeted access to companies involved in advancements in solar and wind energy technologies through the launch of these two ETFs.”

The funds launched a day after the White House laid out an ambitious target that would require solar capacity to double annually through 2025, before accelerating further in the next decade.

Global X ETFs was founded in 2008. Their product lineup features more than 90 ETF strategies and over $35 billion in assets under management. They are known for their Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, and also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives.

Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $550 billion in assets under management worldwide. Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam with over $60 billion in assets under management.

