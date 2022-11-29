SNPG Holding Amazon Blasts Off Into Space

In what it’s calling “a first-of-its-kind space experiment,” Amazon’s cloud computing division Amazon Web Services (AWS) successfully ran a machine-learning software suite on a satellite in orbit. The experiment, conducted over the past 10 months in low Earth orbit, was designed to test a faster, more efficient method for customers to collect and analyze valuable space data directly on their orbiting satellites using the cloud.

Providing AWS edge capabilities onboard an orbiting satellite for the first time lets customers automatically analyze massive volumes of raw satellite data in orbit and only downlink the most useful images for storage and further analysis, driving down cost and enabling timely decision making. AWS worked with its global space partners D-Orbit and Unibap to conduct the demonstration.

“Using AWS software to perform real-time data analysis onboard an orbiting satellite and delivering that analysis directly to decision makers via the cloud, is a definite shift in existing approaches to space data management,” said Max Peterson, AWS vice president, worldwide public sector. “It also helps push the boundaries of what we believe is possible for satellite operations.”

Peterson added: “Providing powerful and secure cloud capability in space gives satellite operators the ability to communicate more efficiently with their spacecraft and deliver updated commands using AWS tools they’re familiar with.”

