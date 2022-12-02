Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to Offer Advanced Chip

Last week, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. founder Morris Chang announced that the company was planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometer technology. But now, TSMC will offer advanced 4-nanometer chips when its new $12 billion plant in Arizona opens in 2024.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg is reporting that TSMC is doing this after customers like Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, and Nvidia have pushed the company into doing so. The semiconductor manufacturer is expected to announce the new plan when President Joseph R. Biden and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visit Phoenix for a ceremony next Tuesday. Apple is expected to use roughly a third of the output as production gets underway.

“Super-advanced semiconductor chips — like the ones produced by TSMC — are an indispensable part of everything from smartphones to washing machines,” according to CNN. “They are also difficult to make because of the high cost of development and the level of knowledge required, meaning much of the production is concentrated in just a handful of suppliers.”

TSMC, which accounts for about 90% of the globe’s super-advanced computer chips, previously announced it would make 20,000 wafers per month at the Arizona facility, but the production may increase from that original target.

