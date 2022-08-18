Nibble at Rebounding Cloud Stocks With This Broad Tech ETF

Cloud computing stocks were beloved contributors to a lengthy run of outperformance notched by growth equities, but when that scenario reversed leading into 2022, cloud names were also among the most egregious offenders.

More recently, growth and technology stocks, including cloud names, are rebounding, potentially stoking renewed investor interest in the fast-growing industry. While recent returns are encouraging, the veracity of cloud computing stocks remains to be seen, indicating that risk-averse investors who want in on the action may want to consider an indirect approach.

Enter the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK). As its name implies, GTEK’s point of emphasis is disruptive innovative technology stocks, and its roster includes some cloud equities, but not an excessive overweight to that group.

“However, even as cloud stocks were selling off at a dizzying pace in the first half of 2022, the companies behind those stock prices, for the most part, continued to chug along, proving that demand was still robust for their products and services,” reported Jordan Novet for CNBC.

Of course, stock picking is tricky, and with a slew of cloud computing stocks having rallied sharply off their July lows, many ordinary investors may feel confounded about where to look in the space and how to adequately position for what could be a lengthy rebound.

GTEK has those investors covered. The fund is actively managed and backed by a deep bench of managers with decades of market experience. As an active fund, GTEK can move more swiftly to capitalize on recovery in cloud computing — or any other tech industry. In other words, any investor can access GTEK and leave the stock picking to the professionals.

“The cloud sector is getting an added boost from economic data that appears less threatening than it did a month ago. On Wednesday, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said the prices that consumers pay for goods and services rose more slowly in July than they did in June. Stocks rallied on optimism that the Fed may slow its rate increases,” according to CNBC.

Among the cloud stocks Wall Street is constructive on are Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), both of which are among the 58 stocks residing in GTEK.

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are solely those of Tom Lydon, and may not actually come to pass. Information on this site should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any product.