Innovation is in all the headlines, but savvy investors know to get beyond the buzzwords and find the real themes driving performance. So how do you truly invest in tomorrow’s leaders while avoiding getting caught up in the hype?

In the upcoming webcast, Looking Beyond the FAANMGs: Seeking to Identify Tomorrow’s Tech Leaders Today, Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s GTEK portfolio managers Brook Dane and Sung Cho, along with ETF specialist Griffin Gall, will explore the innovation landscape and highlight why a comprehensive, global, and forward-thinking approach may be the answer. They will skip past the headlines and dig into the core issues facing innovation-centric investors in the coming year.

“Rapid change is disrupting the status quo across industries and around the world. Our Future ETFs seek to keep investors on the right side of disruption by looking beyond backward-looking benchmarks to identify innovative, attractively-valued companies aligned with durable secular growth themes,” according to Goldman Sachs.

Specifically, the Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (GTEK) is a fully transparent, actively managed equity ETF that will generally invest in listed technology companies with a market capitalization of less than $100 billion across both developed and emerging markets. Goldman Sachs also invests in the fund alongside its clients.

“We believe there is a disconnect between where investors are positioned in technology companies today and where we see the best potential investment opportunities over the next decade. The Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF invests in technology companies with market capitalizations of less than $100 billion, seeking to give investors exposure to the next generation of potential tech leaders,” according to Goldman Sachs.

Being at the forefront of technological innovation is critical to success in a digital world, where the pace of change continues to accelerate. GTEK will seek to identify potential future tech leaders through active, bottom-up security selection with a disciplined approach to valuation. By investing in a fully transparent active ETF, investors may benefit further from being able to access these opportunities through an innovative wrapper.

