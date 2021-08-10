Technological innovation is disrupting global economies and the companies that drive them. Yet most portfolio construction methodologies focus on traditional sector classifications and market capitalization weighting schemes, which have become antiquated and cumbersome in the 21st century.

In the upcoming webcast, Disruptive Innovation: Key Themes Driving Equity Markets, Cole Feinberg, ETF Specialist, Goldman Sachs Asset Management; and Marissa Ansell, Lead Client Portfolio Manager For Thematic Investing, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, will make a compelling argument for high-conviction, disruptive investing.

Specifically, the recently launched Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) can help investors position their portfolios on the right side of disruption by providing focused exposure to long-term secular growth trends.

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF is a transparent, actively managed equity ETF. The fund provides investors the benefits of fully transparent active management and will be managed by experienced fundamental investors with a disciplined valuation framework. Goldman Sachs also intends to invest in the fund alongside its clients.

The ETF intends to invest in companies that seek to provide solutions to environmental problems aligned with five key themes: clean energy, resource efficiency, sustainable consumption, the circular economy, and water sustainability. GSFP will conduct active, bottom-up security selection to target companies with the potential to drive more sustainable practices and deliver strong returns across various sectors, geographies, and market capitalizations.

Additionally, the reorganized Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) offers exposure to five themes represented by a Data-Driven World, Finance Reimagined, Human Evolution, a Manufacturing Revolution, and the New Age Consumer. The five themes have been combined on an equal-weighted basis in GINN.

GINN seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Solactive Innovative Global Equity Index The Index is owned and calculated by Solactive AG. The Index combines the five themes on an equal-weighted basis to provide exposure to companies that may benefit from technological innovation and the resulting changes in the economy.

