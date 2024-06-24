Enhance Your Value Exposure and Growth Allocation With VFLO

The debate regarding a hard or soft economic landing continues into the summer months. Investors looking for the benefits of value stocks while still leaning towards growth may want to consider opportunities in the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO).

VFLO grants investors access to quality companies currently trading at a discount. The ETF holds companies with high free cash flow (FCF) metrics, which can be a sign of quality and operating efficiency. Additionally, these companies exhibit favorable growth potential, allowing investors to capture value stocks with a growth tilt.

FCF is the remaining cash a company has after covering all expenses. It can be used to invest in growing the business, pay dividends, or pay down debt and is often used to measure a company’s health.

The ETF tracks the Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index (the Index), and its benchmark is the Russell 1000 Value Index. VFLO’s methodology calculates FCF holistically, including both trailing and anticipated FCF based on analyst estimates. Additionally, when weighing companies, the rules-based index accounts for overall FCF and FCF yield.

The Index provides exposure to companies with favorable, forward-looking FCF estimates. It also employs a growth screen for securities included, which eliminates companies with high FCF but weak growth prospects.

VFLO Generates Notable EPS Growth

The constituents of the Index’s forward-looking approach generated better earnings-per-share growth than the benchmark as represented by the ETF. Earnings-per-share (EPS) measures the amount of profit that each share of a company has earned. Constituents generated an EPS growth over the last three years of 23.41% compared to 12.61% for the Russell 1000® Value Index as of 5/31/2024.

Not only did companies within VFLO generate better EPS growth, but they also did so with less leverage. The long-term debt-to-capital ratio for VFLO was 35.62% compared to the Russell 1000® Value’s 39.34% as of 5/31/2024.

VFLO carries a net expense ratio of 0.39% (gross expense ratio of 0.66%).

VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”) is the index provider for VFLO, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, VFLO is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi. VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of VFLO.

Definitions

Net expense ratios reflect the contractual waiver and or reimbursement of management fees through at least December 31, 2024.

Market Capitalization is the total dollar value of all outstanding shares computed as number of shares times current market price.

EPS is the portion of a company’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. Earnings per share serves as an indicator of a company’s profitability.

Long-Term Debt/Capitalization is an indicator of financial leverage. Shows long-term debt as a proportion of the capital available. Determined by dividing long-term debt by the sum of long-term debt, preferred stock and common stockholder’s equity.

Price/Book Ratio compares a stock’s market value to the value of total assets less total liabilities (book value).

Price/Earnings Ratio is the current share price of a stock divided by its earnings per share.

Return on Equity is net income divided by common equity. A measure of how well a company used reinvested earnings to generate additional earnings.

Portfolio Turnover Ratio – LTM measures trading activity in a portfolio for the past year, indicating how often investments are bought and sold.

