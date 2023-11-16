Does Free Cash Flow Redefine How to Assess Company Value?

Many use market capitalization to gauge a company’s valuation and growth potential. However, during a webcast hosted by VettaFi, Michael Mack, Associate Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions, noted how market capitalization can sometimes be misleading.

If an investor were to just look at the market cap of a highly leveraged business, they could “be fooled into thinking they’re very attractively valued,” according to Mack. But “when you adjust for debt, you see that they’re no longer attractively valued.”

Mack suggested that free cash flow (FCF) may be a far better measuring stick to determine value. “The value of a business is based on its potential future cash flows,” he said.

VFLO Takes a Forward-Looking Approach to Free Cash Flow

FCF is the cash that a company has after paying its capital expenditures. Then, the company uses it to buy back stocks, pay dividends, or participate in mergers and acquisitions.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) invests in profitable U.S. large-cap companies with high FCF yields. VFLO seeks to track the performance of the Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index.

The Index calculates FCF yield by dividing expected FCF by enterprise value. Expected FCF is the average of the trailing 12-month FCF and the next 12-month forward FCF. Additionally, enterprise value measures a company’s total value and is often used as a more comprehensive alternative to equity market capitalization.

The Index methodology selects companies from a universe[1] of U.S. large-cap stocks by applying a profitability screen. It then selects companies with the highest free cash flow yields that exhibit relatively higher growth potential based on trailing and forward-looking metrics.

